Former FBI agent says 9/11 hijackers had U.S.-based support network

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.

