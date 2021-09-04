Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-041800- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0043.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /LTFN4.3.ER.210902T0213Z.210904T0315Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 439 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * Until further notice. * At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Saturday was 9.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, The lower end of East-Holsman Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of Hoffman Grove in Wayne sustain some nuisance flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in the "Old" Wayne area of Wayne. The recycling center and Wagaraw Road ball field complex in Hawthorne begins to experience flooding. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Widespread flooding occurs in Fairfield. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Widespread flooding occurs throughout Lincoln Park and Wayne with many evacuations. In Paterson, portions of River Street, Presidential Boulevard, Bridge Street, Tyler Street, Totowa Avenue and Mclean Boulevard are flooded. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Route 46 in Wayne is subject to closures. Riverside Drive in Wayne floods. Flooding in Little Falls worsens as homes on Willaim Street and Zeliff Avenue take on water. Arch Street and Temple Street bridges in Paterson are subject to closures. Also in Paterson, portions of Watson Street, Hillman Street, Bergen Street, east Holsman Street, North 1st Street, Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, and Goodwin Street are also subject to closures due to flooding. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Wagaraw Road in Hawthorne is closed. Homes and businesses in Hawthorne, directly along the river, begin to flood. Water begins to flow over the Temple Street bridge in Paterson. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 10/14/2005. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Chatham, Little Falls, Millington, Pine Brook, Singac...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 9.3 Sat 3 am EDT 8.3 7.6 7.0