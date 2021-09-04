CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-050515- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0041.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /PINN4.3.ER.210902T0406Z.210904T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 109 PM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until further notice. * At 12:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 21.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM EDT Saturday was 21.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.7 feet on 09/10/2011. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...flooding is ongoing. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 21.5 Sat 12 pm ED 20.9 20.4 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Millington, NJ
City
Roseland, NJ
City
Pine Brook, NJ
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
City
West Caldwell, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Chatham, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Eagle Rock#Essex Morris#13 09 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy