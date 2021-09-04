Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Teases His Top Secret Role Isn't a Well-Known Character

Owen Wilson accidentally leaked a Marvel spoiler and got an ominous text almost immediately. Esquire sat down with the TVA agent to speak about a bunch of his projects. When they asked about the notorious Marvel Studios secrecy, the story lived up to the hype. The “snipers” have become a bit of a running gag in the MCU fandom as actors constantly try to avoid spoiling elements of these movies. Wilson probably didn’t even realize he let something out of the bag, but he got a very quick wake-up call. Receiving an anonymous text message that isn’t the wrong number is already eerie. But, what if the person sending the text could be Kevin Feige? It’s enough to make you look over your shoulders at all times.