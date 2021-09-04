Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Teases His Top Secret Role Isn't a Well-Known Character
Despite standard Marvel Studios secrecy, Ethan Hawke has been more willing than most to open up on his involvement in Disney+'s upcoming Moon Knight series. While the actor isn't potentially spoiling things on the level of a Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland, he has been candid in the past about what's drawn him to the project. In a new interview in support of a different project, Hawke seemingly started to tease his role before pulling back and reminding the interviewer he was under "10,000 NDAs."comicbook.com
