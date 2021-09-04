CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-035-050515- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0064.000000T0000Z-210905T1300Z/ /MILN4.1.ER.210902T0111Z.210902T1645Z.210905T0700Z.NO/ 109 PM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Millington. * Until Sunday morning. * At 12:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 PM EDT Saturday was 8.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 6.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Backyards floods along Madison Street in Long Hill Township due to backwater. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding along Morristown Road in the Gillette section on Long Hill Township. Flooding along Warren Avenue in the Striling Section of Long Hill Township. Both due to backwater. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Bungalow Terrace in Millington begins to flood. Lord Sterling Road in Millington begins to flood. Parking lots along Valley Road in Long Hill Township begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 09/14/1971. Target Area: Morris; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...flooding is ongoing. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Passaic River Millington 8.0 8.4 Sat 12 pm ED 7.7 7.1 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Millington, NJ
City
Gillette, NJ
City
Pine Brook, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Chatham, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Terrace#Pine#Extreme Weather#13 09 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy