Richard William Guindon, 62, of Littlestown, PA passed away on September 2, 2021. “Richie” grew up in Greenbrook, NJ and worked for Anheuser-Busch for 25+ years. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, Pop-Pop and friend. He enjoyed spending time golfing and watching the Cleveland Browns. Richard will be dearly missed and always remembered as the life of the party.