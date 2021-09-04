Kevin Hart working on documentary based on wild Bishop Sycamore story

After showcasing their talents on ESPN, Ohio maybe-school Bishop Sycamore attracted national attention that its founders and funders probably did not want. In case you missed, it, Bishop Sycamore is in the news for more or less satirizing the youth sports system, which is already problematic enough for promising high schoolers a fast-track to athletic opportunities at the next level. But Bishop Sycamore took it to a monumentally different level, a debacle of a situation that led to a 59-0 televised stomping by IMG Academy, the athletic prep school from Florida. As the game went on and the talent discrepancy between both sides became more apparent, viewers — in addition to the game’s commentators — began to notice something was amiss; namely that Bishop Sycamore's claims of having high-talent prospects on its roster were unverifiable.