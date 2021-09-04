CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Dwyane Wade’s knightly response to the battle between Drake and Kanye West

By Peter Dewey
Posted by 
Heat Nation
Heat Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The battle between rappers Kanye West and Drake continued early Friday morning when Drake officially dropped his album “Certified Lover Boy.”. The album was released after West dropped his latest project “Donda” on Aug. 29. The two rappers have been feuding for some time now, but Miami Heat legend Dwyane...

heatnation.com

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Heat Nation

Heat Nation

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

 https://heatnation.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
West Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Donda Clb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Jay-Z’s Drake Verse Has Twitter Going Wild After Kanye Beef

Drake’s hotly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is finally here, and it has a killer feature that’s shaking up rap Twitter. That’s right, just one week after Jay-Z appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, Jay paid a visit on Drake’s new album too. On CLB’s “Love All,” Jay-Z closes out...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Drake Wears Soulja Boy Glasses After Soulja Puts Kanye West on Blast

As fans wait for Drake to deliver his album Certified Lover Boy later this week, the Toronto rap superstar decided to poke a little fun at his rap nemesis Kanye West. On Tuesday (Aug. 31), Drizzy’s friend and rapper Carnage hopped on his Instagram Live and posted a video update on CLB. In doing so, he also added an IG filter of Soulja Boy’s famed 2007 sunglasses with his insignia on them. In the clip, Carnage is in the studio with Drake and when he points his smartphone camera at him he’s rocking Big Draco’s classic frames. “Just went over all the masters...This is big. CLB = Greatness,” Carnage captioned the video.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See North West Rock Edgy Face Tattoos in Kim Kardashian's New Selfies

Watch: Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Teaching Her THIS. North West just upped her fashion game. The eight-year-old style icon showed off intense temporary face tattoos in an Aug. 19 Instagram post, complete with spiders, a crescent moon and "ATL" written on her forehead. Additionally, North had a barbed wire arm band visible in a series of backseat selfies with Kim Kardashian. Kim simply captioned the trio of pics with an alien emoji to no doubt reference North's unrecognizable makeover.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade reacts to viral story of losing Porsche on a bet

Dwyane Wade has more than a few epic stories during his time with the Miami Heat. He’s one of the greatest players to ever dawn the Heat uniform and he’s had quite a bit of unforgettable moments with the franchise. One that stands out, however, is something that you probably...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Chris Brown calls out Kanye West following ‘Donda’ release

In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Brown wrote of West: “Kanye a whole h*e.”. Singer Chris Brown called out rapper Kanye West in the wake of this weekend’s release of the MC’s 10th studio LP, the long-awaited Donda. The album was released on Sunday morning, and...
MusicVanity Fair

Kanye West and Drake Bring Their 12-Year-Old Beef to the Group Chat

It appears that the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited and is escalating quickly as both rappers gear up to release their new albums. This war of words began anew on Friday when rapper Trippie Redd released his album “Trip At Knight,” which features a collaboration with Drake titled “Betrayal.” On the track, the October's Very Own founder seems to take shots at both West and West's frequent collaborator Pusha T, rapping, "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” In 2018, Pusha T and Drake infamously butted heads after the Degrassi star released the diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” The Clipse rapper wrote “The Story of Adidon” in response, in which Pusha accuses Drake of being a "deadbeat" dad who is "hiding a child," as up until that point he had not publicly acknowledged the existence of his son, Adonis. The cover art for the single also featured a 2007 photograph taken by David Leyes of Drake in blackface.

Comments / 0

Community Policy