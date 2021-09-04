CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Virginia Tech survives to knock off No. 10 North Carolina

By Evan G. Watkins
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost two years away from Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech fans finally got an opportunity to see the Hokies in person and it was worth the price of admission after upsetting the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels to open the 2021 season. After jumping to Enter Sandman, Virginia Tech...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Virginia StateCBS Sports

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds

The first game between ACC opponents in the 2021 college football season is a big one. No. 10 North Carolina, the preseason ACC Coastal favorite, will travel to Virginia Tech for a Friday night game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, that will carry major implications. While Miami was picked to finish second in the ACC's Coastal division, the Hokies could catapult themselves into the division race by avenging last season's 56-45 loss to the Tar Heels.
Georgia Statetarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Georgia State: Three Things to Watch

Let’s get this out of the way first- the North Carolina Tar Heels are 25-point favorites over Georgia State. If UNC struggles this weekend, next week’s articles will take a different tone. Working under the assumption that Carolina lives up to that three touchdown billing against their Sun Belt opponents,...
Tennessee Stategobblercountry.com

Middle Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech: Official game preview

The Virginia Tech Hokies are back in action on Saturday as they welcome the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders to Lane Stadium. The Hokies opened the 2021 season last Friday with a dominating — and thrilling — 17-10 victory over then-No. 10 North Carolina. While Saturday’s atmosphere in Blacksburg will be...
Murfreesboro, TNgoblueraiders.com

Preview: Q&A with Virginia Tech Beat Writer Andy Bitter

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — If you happened to be in the Greenland Drive parking lot right around 5:00 in the afternoon this past week, you might've heard a Metallica guitar riff bouncing off the light poles of the Blue Raiders' practice field beside Dean E. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Sure,...
Georgia StateAthlonSports.com

Georgia State vs. North Carolina Football Prediction and Preview

For the first time in their nine years as an FBS program, Georgia State will battle North Carolina when the Panthers head to Chapel Hill on Saturday night. Head coach Shawn Elliott has guided Georgia State to bowl appearances in three of his four seasons in Atlanta, but 2021 started poorly with a blowout loss to Army last Saturday.
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

Sam Howell Shines in Dual-Threat Quarterback Role

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Sam Howell has been a record-breaker since the day he set foot in Chapel Hill. In his freshman season, Howell set the FBS true freshman record and North Carolina school record with 38 touchdown passes. Those 38 touchdowns were the third most in a season in ACC history and the second most by a freshman quarterback.
College Sports247Sports

Taylor's Take: Heels Record Decisive Win, Key Questions Remain

North Carolina beat Georgia State, 59-17, pulling away with an impressive second-half performance that saw the Tar Heels outscore the Panthers 35-7 after the break. You don’t talk about concerns to start when you win on the scoreboard that convincingly so we’re starting with the positives. Sam Howell. Following the worst passing game of his career, the junior bounced back in a big way completing 21 of 29 passes, for three touchdowns and 352 yards in the air. Excluding a drop late from Khafre Brown, I thought this was also a big get-right game for the receivers. Antoine Green eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career and Emery Simmons posted a career-high in receiving yards as well. It’s a different offense when you have players like Green and Simmons winning deep and they both did that tonight. Josh Downs continued to establish himself as a number one option, yet it’s going to take more and it’s a great sign for this offense to have Green and Simmons showing out. The hope is that they can build on this momentum when they see an uptick in talent lining up across from them.
Georgia StatePosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Sam Howell makes history against Georgia State

Saturday’s home opener against Georgia State is just what the UNC Football program needed. After opening the season with a disappointing loss to Virginia Tech a week ago, the Tar Heels had a “get right” game by hosting the Panthers. Or at least they hope it was a “get right game”. UNC led from the start in this one and ended up blowing out Georgia State to get their first win of the new campaign.
NFLPosted by
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Georgia State

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 59-17 home win over Georgia State on Saturday evening. 50,500 people in Kenan Stadium on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It felt very odd and yet strangely and wonderfully perfect. That the home opener fell on this solemn day of remembrance infused all the more emotion into the evening.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Stanford, CA247Sports

Rapid Recap: No. 14 USC dominated in ugly 42-28 loss to Stanford

LOS ANGELES -- No. 14 USC suffered a 42-28 upset lost to the Stanford Cardinal in Saturday’s Pac-12 conference opener. Stanford (1-1, 1-0) only really needed a defensive TD on a interception in the second half to hold off USC (1-1, 0-1) and its struggling offense to secure the road win in the Coliseum. USC could only muster a 33-yard field goal in the second half when the game was still in reach, coming on the opening drive of the third quarter. Junior Drake London scored an 11-yard TD in the garbage time as did running back Darwin Barlow on a four-yard run.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy