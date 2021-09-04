CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Angels release starting shortstop Jose Iglesias

The Los Angeles Angels released Jose Iglesias on Friday, making room to select the contract of right-handed pitching prospect Janson Junk.

Iglesias, 31, made 111 starts at shortstop for the Angels this season. The Angels moved infielder Jack Mayfield to shortstop for Friday’s game against the visiting Texas Rangers.

Iglesias was batting .259 and slugging just .375 with eight home runs, 23 doubles and 41 RBIs over 114 total appearances in 2021.

It was his first season with the Angels after spending the previous nine years with the Boston Red Sox (2011-13), Detroit Tigers (2013-18), Cincinnati Reds (2019) and Baltimore Orioles (2020).

Iglesias was an All-Star with Detroit in 2015. He batted .373 in 39 games for Baltimore in 2020, leading the Angels to acquire him in December for two pitching prospects.

Junk, 25, came over from the New York Yankees in the deadline-day trade that sent Andrew Heaney to New York. In 19 appearances (17 starts) at the Double-A level for Somerset and Rocket City, Junk has gone a combined 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 93 innings.

–Field Level Media

