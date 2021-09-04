CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

San Jose Sharks associate coach, unable to get vaccine, steps down

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4nqp_0bmFkDim00

San Jose Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson, who is unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to an undisclosed medical reason, stepped down Friday.

“Under the new League protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at this time,” Thompson said in a statement. “I will have no further comment on this matter.”

Under league rules, any person who goes within 12 feet of NHL players must be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Thompson was preparing for his second season on San Jose’s coaching staff. The Sharks plan to name his replacement in the near future.

Related: NHL power rankings – Avs edge Lightning for No. 1, Kraken debut near top

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Thompson
Person
Ryan Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#The Sharks#Avs#Nhlpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLmarkerzone.com

NHL'S INVESTIGATION INTO EVANDER KANE STALLS, JUDGE DENIES REQUEST REGARDING EX-WIFE

It appears the NHL's investigation into Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks has stalled. That's according to Front Office Sports, which says the outside investigators hired by the NHL to determine whether Kane gambled on games he was involved in have been unable to interview his ex-wife Anna, the person who made the allegations.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

What Will Hertl’s Next Contract Look Like?

What will Tomas Hertl’s next contract look like?. We might have got a sneak peek yesterday when Philadelphia signed Sean Couturier to an eight-year, $62 million dollar contract. Why is this Flyer’s contract a reasonable comp for the San Jose Sharks star?. Both Hertl and Couturier are number-one centers entering...
NHLNBC Sports

Sharks assistant Thompson unable to take vaccine, won't return

Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson no longer will serve as a member of Bob Boughner's staff, the team announced Friday. Due to medical reasons, Thompson is unable to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The NHL and NHLPA jointly announced new COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 season Thursday, which mandates an approved...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING San Jose Sharks Buy Out Forward.

The San Jose Sharks continue to shuffle up their roster amidst a weird time in the franchise. They’re stuck in a weird place with lots of heavy contracts and big names but I’m rebuild to a certain extent as well. Today the team announced that they’ve placed forward Ivan Chekhovich...
NHLtheScore

Sharks associate coach can't stay on staff due to NHL's COVID-19 rules

San Jose Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson is no longer with the club because the NHL's new vaccination protocols prohibit him from being a part of the team. "Due to a medical exemption that prevents me from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, under the new league protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at this time," Thompson said in a statement. "I will have no further comment on this matter."
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Tomas Hertl – Sharks, Senators and Canadiens

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has a year left on his contract and he seems to have some doubts about things. “I wonder if San Jose will want to re-sign me, and if I’ll want to stay there,” Hertl told iDNES.cz. “I don’t want to think about it so it doesn’t negatively affect me. I’ll start the season and see how it turns out.”
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

San Jose Sharks To Hire John MacLean

5:20pm: The Sharks have officially announced the hiring of MacLean, noting that his primary responsibilities will be the team’s forwards and powerplay. Boughner released a statement explaining why MacLean was hired:. John’s experience speaks for itself, and he checks a lot of the boxes we were hoping to fill with...
NHLoilersnation.com

Pacific Division Preview: San Jose Sharks

Doug Wilson was named general manager of the San Jose Sharks on May 13th, 2003. In 17 seasons as GM no team has more wins and points than the Sharks. They’ve won 731 of the 1,322 games. Only Pittsburgh (727), Boston (718), Washington (712), Nashville (707) and Tampa Bay (703) have won 700+ games. (In case you’re wondering Oilers fans, Edmonton has won the fewest games (565), excluding Vegas.) The Sharks have played 174 playoff games since 2004, second only to the Penguins’ 183. Unfortunately for San Jose, they were unable to win a championship, but Wilson consistently built teams that were competitive.
NHLSanta Cruz Sentinel

San Jose Sharks find replacement for Rocky Thompson behind bench

The Sharks have hired longtime NHL assistant John MacLean to fill out their coaching staff, four days after Rocky Thompson stepped down as the Sharks’ associate coach. MacLean, 56, has 13 seasons of NHL coaching experience, serving as an assistant with the New Jersey Devils from 2002 to 2009 — helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 2003 under Pat Burns — before he became New Jersey’s head coach in 2010. MacLean lasted just 33 games, getting fired shortly before Christmas as the Devils got off to a 9-20-2 start.
NHLYardbarker

Sharks Have 3 Roster Battles to Watch in Training Camp

Last season, the San Jose Sharks were forced to have their training camp away from home. Practicing in Scottsdale, Arizona, the team missed its home stadium. Possibly more influential, training camp lacked former captain and bearded team legend, Joe Thornton, for the first time since 2005. The last training camp...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the San Jose Sharks

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: After signing his contract extension yesterday, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said the rebuild is done and it’s time to take the next step. The Senators need to still re-sign Brady Tkachuk, and though no one is sure where it originated from, there is...
NHLNHL

Five questions facing San Jose Sharks

Potential Hertl trade, starting goalie among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the San Jose Sharks:. 1. Could Tomas Hertl be traded before the season ends?. The 27-year-old forward is in the final...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Letang Sends Clear Message to Management

Kris Letang has spent his entire NHL career playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he only has one season left on his contract, the veteran defenseman has recently made one thing clear to management, he wants to retire a member of the Penguins. Letang has a decorated trophy case...
San Jose, CAMarin Independent Journal

Photos: Sharks star Evander Kane selling San Jose home for $3.2 million

San Jose Sharks’ star Evander Kane is selling his home in the Willow Glen neighborhood in San Jose for $3,199,950, reports Realtor.com. Kane is currently facing allegations made by his estranged ex-wife, Anna, that he gambled on league games, including Sharks games. The league is investigating the claims, and Evander Kane faces banishment from the NHL if they are found to be true.

Comments / 0

Community Policy