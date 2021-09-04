CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Boston Red Sox place Jarren Duran on COVID-19 IL

The Red Sox’s COVID-19 issues continued Friday as outfielder Jarren Duran became the latest Boston player to land on the COVID-19 injured list.

Durran did not feel well earlier Friday, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora. By Friday evening, he became the ninth Boston player added to the COVID-19 IL in the past week. Among the others are shortstop Xander Bogaerts, second baseman Christian Arroyo, starting pitcher Martin Perez and closer Matt Barnes.

Durran has appeared in 33 games for Boston, hitting .215 with two homers and 10 RBIs. He had the decisive hit in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla., but he didn’t play Thursday as Boston won the series finale 4-0.

Boston called up catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester to replace Durran on the roster. Wong, 25, was 4-for-13 (.308) for the Red Sox earlier this season. He hit .243 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 37 games for Worcester this year.

The Red Sox, sitting in the second American League wild-card position, began a three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

–Field Level Media

