Retired goalie Ryan Miller named U.S. assistant coach for Olympics

 8 days ago

Team USA’s coaching staff for men’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will include someone without any prior coaching experience: Ryan Miller.

The longtime NHL goalie, who helped the U.S. win silver at the 2010 Olympics, will assist head coach Mike Sullivan for next year’s Olympic team.

Miller, 41, retired after the 2020-21 season to wrap up an 18-year playing career with the Buffalo Sabres (2002-14), St. Louis Blues (2014), Vancouver Canucks (2014-17) and Anaheim Ducks (2017-21).

His 391 career wins are the most by an American goalie in NHL history. He had a lifetime 2.63 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 796 games.

NHL, NHLPA agree to take 2022 Olympics break

“Very honored to join a talented @usahockey coaching staff and represent @TeamUSA in the Olympics once again!” Miller tweeted Friday.

Sullivan, who coaches the Pittsburgh Penguins, filled out the Americans’ coaching staff with Nashville Predators coach John Hynes, Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden and former New York Rangers coach David Quinn.

The NHL and NHLPA announced an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation on Friday, cementing plans for the league’s stars to represent their countries at the Winter Games after missing the 2018 edition in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

–Field Level Media

