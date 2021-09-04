Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Union County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH