CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinson, AL

Pinson Council names Donald ‘Hal’ Ferris as city inspector

By Crystal McGough
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

By Crystal McGough

PINSON — The Pinson City Council announced during its regular council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, that Donald “Hal” Ferris will be the new city of Pinson building inspector. The city of Pinson will be taking over building inspection and permitting from Jefferson County on Oct. 1, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sN295_0bmFjtJj00

Pinson inspector Donald Ferris

“We did interview a few people and found his experience to be the absolute best for what our purpose is now,” Mayor Joe Cochran said. “He comes to us having 35 years’ experience in Birmingham, a lot of that in the inspection department. Also, having worked at Tarrant for two or three years in the inspections department. So, he brings an enormous amount of background information and knowledge to us.”

Cochran said he wanted to bring Ferris on with the city early so that he could help the city get forms together prior to Oct. 1.

“I look forward to implementing this program, getting started up and, hopefully, the citizens … when they call for an inspection, it’ll be the same day; they won’t have to wait,” Ferris said. “I look forward to working with the home builders and bringing new business into the city.”

The council also approved a resolution authorizing the payment of $150,000 toward an ambulance for Palmerdale Fire District.

“We had previously said we were going to give $150,000 toward that ambulance,” Cochran said. “As we received our recovery act money from the federal government, it became obvious to us in the language that was put out to the public that we could indeed use some of those monies for, indeed, an ambulance. So what we decided … would be best — instead of taking five years to give them the money for the ambulance — is to actually go ahead and give them the entire $150,000 now since those monies were given to us by the federal government and we were advised that we could spend them that way.”

The council held a public hearing regarding an alleged litter/junk nuisance at 6230 Spraul Ave. After hearing from public safety director Bob Jones and from the property owner and her lawyer, the council voted to continue the public hearing for 60 days to provide the property owner more time to address the concerns.

In other city business, the council approved the following:

  • Ordinance 2021-23, annexing 4635, 4631, 4612 and 4630 Elfreth Johnson Road into the city
  • Ordinance 2021-24, changing the zoning classification of 4286 and 4296 Cedar Street to reflect the properties’ annexation into the city
  • Resolution 21-29, declaring grass and weeds a public nuisance at 4233 Walnut Street
  • Resolution 21-30, awarding a contract for the purchase of a truck from Stokes Automotive for $51,902.48
  • Motion to approve $8,000 for the purchase of portable lighting equipment
  • Motion to approve $13,360 for the purchase of mini-split HVAC systems for city hall
  • Motion to approve $13,000 for the purchase of mini-split HVAC systems for the restrooms at Bicentennial Park

The next meeting of the Pinson City Council will be Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Pinson City Hall. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. following a pre-council meeting at 6:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinson, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Government
City
Tarrant, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Hal#City Ordinance#Pinson Council#The Pinson City Council#4630 Elfreth Johnson Road#Stokes Automotive#City Hall Motion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lauderdale County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Appeals Upholds Murder Conviction in Lauderdale County

Form The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY —The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Alfonzo Ramon Jarmon, 38, for murder on Friday, August 27. According to the Alabama Attorney General’s office, Jarmon was convicted in Lauderdale County Circuit Court on December 12, 2020, for the murder of Charles Perkins. Reportedly, evidence shows that […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville firefighter was 1 on 9/11; Now honors those killed at the World Trade Center

“The greatest casualty is being forgotten.” – The Wounded Warrior Project By Erica Thomas, managing editor TRUSSVILLE — For Trussville Firefighter Billy Brodie, Sept. 11, 2001 means much more than you might think. He was only one-year-old when terrorists attacked the United States by hijacking planes and flying them into the World Trade Center towers […]
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

By The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. David Underwood, 65, of Birmingham, died on August 30 at 3:15 a.m. Underwood was found by a friend unresponsive near the railroad viaduct on 20th Street South. Coroners […]
Montgomery, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General’s Office recieves reports that healthcare employers unlawfully access immunization registry

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall warned Alabama’s healthcare providers to cease any unlawful use of the state immunization registry, known as ImmPRINT. ImmPRINT is used to avoid unnecessary vaccinations for patients and to provide the state with patient demographic data. Few have permission to access the files due to […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

VIDEO: Preps for Trussville City Fest underway

By Erica Thomas, managing editor TRUSSVILLE — The 2021 Trussville City Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Trussville City Fest 2021: Better Together will celebrate the reuniting of families and friends following a year of pandemic restrictions and distancing. Presenting sponsor for the event is the Trussville City Schools Foundation. The festivities […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Appeals court upholds conviction of former Birmingham Water Works Board Chair

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The 2019 felony ethics convictions of former Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Sherry Lewis will be upheld after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in the case. Attorney General Steve Marshall made the announcement Friday. Lewis was convicted, following a one-and-one-half week trial, of having used her […]
Colorado StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Body of Colorado firefighter recovered from Lake Martin

From The Tribune staff reports LAKE MARTIN — The body of a Colorado firefighter was recovered from Lake Martin Sunday. Zach Lewis, 24, was employed by the Rattlesnake Fire District, in Colorado. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with the Alexander City Fire Department and several other agencies searched for three days. The Alabama News […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy