New London, CT

Three residents displaced by New London house fire

By Kimberly Drelich
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 8 days ago

New London — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Friday night at the home at 43 Riverview Ave.

City fire Chief Tom Curcio said the three residents — two adults and a child — were able to get out of the house safely and had no injuries.

The call had come in as a kitchen fire about 8:04 p.m. and when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy black smoke coming out of the front door and windows, he said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire within 10 minutes, Curcio said. But the blaze caused substantial damage to the kitchen, so the Red Cross will assist in helping relocate the tenants, he said.

Electric utility Eversource was on scene to disconnect the power, and the fire inspector was on the way to investigate, he said. The cause had not been determined.

About a dozen emergency vehicles lined Riverview Avenue. In addition to New London, a ladder truck from Waterford, the Sub Base FAST team and Groton Ambulance arrived to assist, Curcio said.

Stephanie Pope, who lives nearby and was watching from the street, said she also saw a dog get out, along with the people.

First responders thoroughly checked every room in the house, she said. “They really did an amazing, amazing job.”

