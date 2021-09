It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t easy, but the Atlanta Braves outlasted the Washington Nationals 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night to come away with a much-needed series win. Coupled with losses by the Phillies and the Mets, the Braves extended their NL East lead to 3.5 games over Philadelphia and 5.0 games over New York. Atlanta will continue its homestand Friday when they open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.