CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jonathan Martinez off UFC Fight Night 191 due to weight cut complications

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago

UFC Fight Night 191 has lost a matchup following the official weigh-ins on Friday.

Jonathan Martinez is now out of his scheduled bout against Marcelo Rojo just hours ahead of the event. MMA Junkie confirmed the news following a report from ESPN Deportes.

The bantamweight bout was scheduled to take place on the prelims airing on ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Martinez missed weight on Friday morning, weighing in at 138 pounds for his bantamweight fight which is over the mark by two pounds. Following the miss, Martinez had physical complications which led to the cancellation of the bout Friday evening.

Martinez was originally set to face Nathaniel Wood, who withdrew from the contest with a broken hand, which opened the door for Rojo to fill in after he also lost his original opponent, Kevin Croom, withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

With the removal, UFC Fight Night 191’s lineup is as follows:

  • Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Alex Morono vs. David Zawada
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Molly McCann
  • Liudvik Sholinian vs. Jack Shore
  • Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Gallery

Photos: UFC Fight Night 191 official weigh-ins and faceoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdd1n_0bmFiMjj00

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ji Yeon Kim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Espn Deportes#Combat#Espn Deportes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Cris Cyborg warned Tito Ortiz about his Anderson Silva fight, saying weight cutting could go ‘bad’ for him, as seen below. Let’s be real here, Cris Cyborg is afraid of nobody. No matter who you are, Cris just isn’t afraid to take a stand. Cris Cyborg recently took a huge stand as Cris now joins many others who are saying that UFC fighters deserve much more than what they are getting paid….Georges St-Pierre Drops UFC Drug Bombshell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Medical Emergency’ Rumor Stuns Fans

Tito Ortiz was attended to be doctors after he was knocked out by Anderson Silva at Triller Fight Club on Saturday. Chris Weidman was concerned, tweeting, “Man, Tito was out for a while there. Hope he’s all good.”. Tito Ortiz obviously knows a thing or two or three about the...
Combat SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Tyson gives his take on who won Paul vs Woodley

Mike Tyson is considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight was beloved in his prime for his aggressive style and early knockouts. Although he doesn’t compete at a high level as he did back in the ’80s and ’90s, Tyson is still involved with boxing, having recently fought against Roy Jones jr. in an exhibition match. The contest would end in a draw with the result not going on either man’s record.
UFCfightsports.tv

Miesha Tate To Headline UFC Fight Night Card Against Ketlen Vieira

One of the most popular women’s MMA fighters is stepping back into the octagon. Miesha Tate will headline a UFC Fight Night against Ketlen Vieira on October 16 in Las Vegas. This bout has been targeted by the UFC for several weeks, but it was on hold pending Vieira signing the bout agreement.
UFCmmanews.com

Quote: Blonde Brunson Beats Israel Adesanya 10 Out Of 10 Times

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has claimed that his “Blonde Brunson” iteration would beat 185-pound king Israel Adesanya 10 out of 10 times. Brunson jumped closer to a rematch with “The Last Stylebender” last weekend. In the UFC Vegas 36 main event, the 37-year-old rolled through Darren Till. After delivering some heavy ground-and-pound in the first two rounds, Brunson locked in a rear-naked choke in the third, forcing “The Gorilla” to tap.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva KO’s Tito Ortiz (Video)

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club: ‘Holyfield vs Belfort’ event is co-headlined by a boxing match between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ missed weight by five pounds for tonight’s contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to ‘The Spider’. Tito Ortiz...
UFCtheScore

Belfort 'going after' De La Hoya following Holyfield fight

Vitor Belfort is still hoping to cross paths with Oscar De La Hoya. The former UFC champion was scheduled to meet De La Hoya in a boxing match Saturday, but the latter withdrew after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Though Belfort's focused on his new matchup against former heavyweight champion Evander...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Depressing Evander Holyfield Fight

Believe it or not Evander Holyfield, yes that Evander Holyfield, fought in a professional match on Saturday night. Sadly, it turned out how you probably expected. Holyfield, 58, took on Vitor Belfort on Saturday night. It didn’t go well for Holyfield, who hadn’t fought in 10 years. Belfort made it...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Top SmackDown Star Written Off Television After Attack

See you next time. There are certain wrestlers under the WWE umbrella who are not around full time. That is not a bad thing, but sometimes you are not going to get to see them every single week. In a way that is a good thing as it keeps their appearances feeling special, but at the same time, it can make for some difficult departures. That was the case this week.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

BJ Penn shares theory as to why Khabib Nurmagomedov would not fight Kamaru Usman

UFC legend BJ Penn shared his theory as to why former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov would not fight welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. Penn was once considered the greatest lightweight in UFC history, but Nurmagomedov and his 29-0 MMA/13-0 UFC record has surpassed Penn in the eyes of many as the lightweight GOAT. Penn, however, recently shot back at that notion, saying that he believed Nurmagomedov walked away from his career too early. In addition, Penn also believes that Nurmagomedov did not challenge himself enough by moving to another weight class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy