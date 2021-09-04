Bangor Apple Festival Set For Next Month

Set for next month is the Bangor Apple Festival. It will take place between October 7 and October 9 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Organizers say the annual event features food, entertainment, games, and activities for the whole family. Among other things, this year’s Apple Festival will include a carnival, a motorcycle show, professional wrestling, live bands, a double wide ride, dancing, an American Legion steak dinner, a motorcycle parade, a book sale, and vendors. The Bangor Apple Festival Committee says it has one of the biggest events so far. You can find out more at the Facebook page of the Bangor Apple Festival.