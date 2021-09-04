Tulsa State Fair - Prize Package Giveaway

Tulsa State Fair Ticket Giveaway

Tulsa, OK — The 2021 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 30 - October 10, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!

Entry Period: Monday, September 6, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.

Prize Descriptions

One (1) Grand Prize Package (Value: $300.00):

Two (2) Mega Ride Passes

Four (4) Advance Gate Admission Tickets

Eight (8) Advance Ride Coupon Books

One (1) VIP Prize Package (Value: $180.00):

Two (2) Mega Ride Passes

Four (4) Advance Gate Admission Tickets

Two (2) First Prize Package (Value: $120.00):

Eight (8) Advance Gate Admission Tickets

Four (4) Advance Ride Coupon Books

Winners Selection: On or about Tuesday, September 28, 2021, four (4) winners will be selected in a random drawing from the list of all eligible entrants.

