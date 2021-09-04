CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 Trailer Shows Gameplay of Four Specialists

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts has released a trailer showing off the abilities of the first four Specialist characters to be released in Battlefield 2042. These are the characters who’ll be playable in the multiplayer modes, and each has specialties and abilities that are unique to them. There are five other Specialists in the works, but we haven’t seen any of them, except Irish who was revealed recently. Now we can get a look at what these characters can do.

