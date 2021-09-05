Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect For Jersey City, Hoboken

UPDATE: Boil Water Advisories Lifted In Jersey City, Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect Sunday for some areas of New Jersey.

Jersey City and Hoboken residents are urged to boil all water before using it for drinking or cooking.

The state Department of Environmental Protection first issued the advisory Thursday night .

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.

SUEZ Water said Friday that emergency crews have completed repairs to the aqueduct, but the boil water advisory still remains in effect until further notice.

On Saturday, SUEZ said personnel remain stationed around Jersey City where residents can bring clean, reusable containers to fill with safe drinking water:

Ward A: Greenville Hospital – 1825 JFK Blvd.

Ward B: Belmont and JFK Blvd. (Top of Lincoln Park)

Ward C: County Courthouse – 595 Newark Ave.

Ward D: Bowers and Central Avenue

Ward E: Jersey and Newark

Ward F: Beloved Community Charger School – 508 Grand Street

Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.