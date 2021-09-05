CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect For Jersey City, Hoboken

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoCdF_0bmFf4gR00

UPDATE: Boil Water Advisories Lifted In Jersey City, Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect Sunday for some areas of New Jersey.

Jersey City and Hoboken residents are urged to boil all water before using it for drinking or cooking.

The state Department of Environmental Protection first issued the advisory Thursday night .

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.

SUEZ Water said Friday that emergency crews have completed repairs to the aqueduct, but the boil water advisory still remains in effect until further notice.

On Saturday, SUEZ said personnel remain stationed around Jersey City where residents can bring clean, reusable containers to fill with safe drinking water:

  • Ward A: Greenville Hospital – 1825 JFK Blvd.
  • Ward B: Belmont and JFK Blvd.  (Top of Lincoln Park)
  • Ward C: County Courthouse – 595 Newark Ave.
  • Ward D: Bowers and Central Avenue
  • Ward E: Jersey and Newark
  • Ward F: Beloved Community Charger School – 508 Grand Street

Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Drinking Water#Newjerseydep#Jersey City Hoboken#Suez Water Nj#Greenville Hospital#Lincoln Park Rrb#595 Newark Ave#Community Charger School#Grand Street Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rutherford, NJPosted by
CBS New York

‘I Can’t Sleep Peacefully’: Rutherford Homeowner Desperate For Help After Ida Triggered Mudslide In Front Yard

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More than a week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the Tri-State Area, many residents are still desperate for help, including one New Jersey resident whose front yard turned into a mudslide. First the flood, now the frustration — the family put up tarps to temporarily protect the rest of the property, but that’s not a permanent fix. They need insurance or FEMA to step in, but that hasn’t happened yet. That desperation is something being felt across New Jersey in the aftermath of the storm. Rattana Kidchob stared in disbelief at the destruction that has taken...
Manville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Manville, N.J. Resident Recounts How Flood Waters Went From His Ankles To Shoulders In Minutes

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The clean-up from Ida in the hard-hit town of Manville is far from over. On Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden toured the destruction, the Federal Emergency Management Agency was assisting residents who lost everything. CBS2’s Meg Baker was on Alice Street, which dead ends to the Raritan River. She saw a mini van that was completely submerged and spoke to the owner about his horrifying experience trying to save his relatives and pets. “We lost everything. Our cars are under water. What we are wearing right now is what we have. We lost our animals, which drowned,...
Kearny, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Body Recovered From Passaic River In Kearny

KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A second body has been recovered in the Passaic River following last week’s devastating flooding from Ida. Pictures show crews on the scene Thursday afternoon in Kearny. This comes just a day after another body was found nearby. Their identifications and causes of death are pending, but officials have been searching the river for two people who disappeared during last week’s storm.
Manville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Police Warn Looters, Scammers Trying To Take Advantage Of Storm Victims In Flood-Ravaged Manville, NJ

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As people in New Jersey continue to clean up from flooding caused by Ida, there is a warning about people trying to take advantage of this vulnerable situation. Law enforcement officers are at the only entrance to the Lost Valley section of Manville to monitor who’s coming and going, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. Police are warning of looters, primarily looking for scrap metal amongst the rubble. “Scrapers, you know… I know it’s their lives out on the curb and I don’t want to see people going through it and these people, they don’t understand. They just want to...
Paterson, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Elected Officials Tour Paterson, Return To In-Person Learning Delayed In Some N.J. School Districts

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday was supposed to be the first day back to in-person classes for students in Paterson, but school buildings are still being repaired from storm damage. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge took a tour of the worst areas with elected officials during the afternoon. “I looked back and I was watching the river just get higher and higher,” said David Draper, who now lives in a shelter. Draper was one of 300 Paterson residents rescued by boat from their home after Ida‘s flash flooding caught him by surprise. “Thank God for the fire department and everyone who helped us,” Draper said. READ MORE: President...
Waldwick, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Homeowner Concerned Most Of His Property Could Be Washed Away With 1 More Big Storm

WALDWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many people in our area are still cleaning up from last week’s storm, and more rain is on the way Wednesday. On Tuesday, CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to the Bergen County town of Waldwick, where one resident fears the devastation more precipitation could bring. It was a chaotic scene in Amy Duran’s backyard last Wednesday night. “It was devastating,” Duran said. The usually tranquil Ho-Ho-Kus Brook swelled more than 10 feet, flooding homes and turning backyards into a fast-moving river. “It was raging. It was waves. Debris was coming down the river,” resident Barbara Maurer said. “It was a really scary night,”...
New Rochelle, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Flooding At New Rochelle High School Delays Return To In-Person Classes, Major Disappointment To Students

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Students at the biggest high school in Westchester County will have to wait to return to school. Storm damage is delaying the start of in-person learning in New Rochelle, a major disappointment for students who wanted to start the year with a return to normal, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday. The twin lakes that frame New Rochelle High School make for a pretty scene, but contributed to an ugly mess after the storm on Sept. 1. Rain and sewage mixed with chemicals stored in the flooded basement, resulting in a toxic stew. Everything it touched must be ripped...
Mercer County, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ewing, N.J. Police Officer Recounts Rescue Of Woman Caught Up In Ida Floodwaters Captured On Video

EWING, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On Wednesday night, CBS2 showed footage of a floodwater rescue by Ewing police in Mercer County. On Thursday, the officer involved explained what happened to CBS2’s Alice Gainer. Body cam footage from Officer Justin Quinlan shows him walking through waist-deep water during Ida’s wrath on Sept. 1 at Whitehead and Ewingville roads, responding to a call of stranded drivers. READ MORE: Ida’s Aftermath: New Jersey Homeowner Concerned Most Of His Property Could Be Washed Away With 1 More Big Storm Quinlan said saw about seven cars with people making their way out of the water and asked if they needed help. “They...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Teachers Preparing To Welcome Students Back Safely; Mayor De Blasio Expands COVID Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As New York City teachers headed back to work Thursday to prepare their classrooms for the start of school next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio continued his push to get everyone vaccinated by launching a program offering shots at city schools. The mayor also expanded the COVID vaccine mandate to include more education workers, CBS2’s John Dias reported. Success Academy Midtown West started in-person learning more than a month ago. But come Monday, the city’s official first day for public schools, hundreds more will fill the building that’s shared by four institutions. “I’m a bit concerned because it’s going...
Manville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Manville Residents In Need Of Cleaning Supplies, Nonperishable Food, Other Essentials After Ida Flooded Homes

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in Manville and other parts of New Jersey continue to clean up from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday, they need help. “Thank God for the donations we’re received so far, because the baby lost all of her stuff,” said Amanda Monteroso, a mother of four. Monteroso’s one-year-old daughter’s room was completely destroyed. It’s now gutted and smells of Clorox as a fan blows to stop mold from spreading. Her three other kids are in school. “I’m glad they’re back at school because it keeps them busy,” Monteroso said. “But it’s coming and getting school...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Leaders Of New Jersey Counties Not On Federal Disaster Declaration List Say They Should Be

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty seven people died in New Jersey as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida and four people remain missing, three in Passaic County and one in Essex County. Gov. Phil Murphy continued to tour damage in the state on Monday. CBS2’s Alice Gainer went to Hoboken in Hudson County, which was not included in the disaster declaration making federal money available. READ MORE: Gov. Murphy Tours Ida Storm Damage In Lambertville After President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration Local leaders in counties like Hudson, Essex and Union are concerned, but there is a chance they get added to the...
West Orange, NJPosted by
CBS New York

In The Market For A Used Car? Experts Say Make Sure It Wasn’t Damaged By Flooding

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Mechanics across the Tri-State Area are getting an influx of vehicles with water damage from last week’s storm, and experts warn if you’re in the market for a used car, beware, because those water-logged, damaged cars could end up being resold. Cars sitting soaked and stranded in the floodwaters are among stunning scenes from last week’s storm. Days later, mechanics remain flooded with cars to repair. Matthew Stern, the owner of Mirror Image Detailing in West Orange, says even a little water can do a lot of damage. “Just at this level, at times could be more than enough...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Retired FDNY Firefighter Says Old Helmet Brought Him Back To South Bronx Fire House One Day Before 9/11

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This year, we will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. For one retired firefighter, the tragedy and a firefighter’s helmet called him home to New York to help. In the heart of the South Bronx is Engine 73, Ladder 42, and in the hearts of firefighters at the Prospect Avenue fire house are the heroes lost on Sept. 11, 2001. “What do you feel when you look around here?” CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis asked retired FDNY firefighter Jerry Sanford. “Oh, it’s just, it just floods back to me, looking at the house,” Sanford said. The last time Sanford was...
Lambertville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Tours Ida Storm Damage In Lambertville After President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Federal funds are on the way to help residents in six New Jersey counties ravaged by Ida. Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset received a major disaster declaration Monday. It came on the same day Gov. Phil Murphy toured storm damage in Lambertville. At one point, the governor put his hands on his head when he saw the destruction of one house. The homeowners said they evacuated just before floodwaters washed the ground floor away. “The water had started to come into the driveway, and we have two small kids, so we jumped in our car and went up the hill to see family,” they said. “This is now money for individuals,” Murphy told the homeowners. “That will be a whole different spectrum of support. So God willing, you’ll get your rightful share of that.” Murphy said he’s asking the feds to help more counties and plans to discuss it with President Biden when he visits New Jersey on Tuesday. Click here for more information and to find out if you qualify for federal relief.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Queens Residents Implore President Biden To Help With Long-Term Change To Prevent Future Severe Storm Destruction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday saw first-hand the devastation left behind by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The president met with local lawmakers and homeowners who lost everything last week to flood waters. In all, he made three stops — first in New Jersey where he visited Hillsborough and Manville and later in New York City he witnessed the destruction in Queens, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks from Queens, New York on the Administration’s response to storm damage from Ida. https://t.co/NkFzvWMcyp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2021 The president’s trip to East Elmhurst centered...
TrafficPosted by
CBS New York

New Jersey Partners With Uber, Lyft To Offer Rides For Residents Who Lost Vehicle In Flooding

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents who lost a personal vehicle because of last week’s storm can now get free or discounted Uber and Lyft rides. Gov. Phil Murphy announced a partnership with the rideshare companies to provide transportation over the next two weeks. The service is available to access essential services, like grocery shopping and medical appointments. Residents can text “NJIDARIDE” to 898-211 to request a Lyft or Uber or call 211 if they don’t have a cell phone.
West Orange, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Key Parts Of Vehicles To Check For Water Damage

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many vehicles had water damage from flooding caused by last week’s storm, when remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the Tri-State Area. Mechanics say they’re now getting an influx of vehicles to repair. Matthew Stern, owner of Mirror Image NJ in West Orange, showed CBS2 one of 10 cars in line for repairs, and outlined how mold can form from water trapped between the carpet and insulation. He said even after vacuuming drivers are finding the insulation can still be wet under the surface. READ MORE: Ida Aftermath: Leaders Of New Jersey Counties Not On Federal Disaster Declaration List Say...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Staten Island Residents Frustrated They Cannot Get Remediation Companies To Visit Their Ida-Ravaged Homes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The issue many are having almost a week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the Tri-State Area is they cannot reach contractors or remediation companies. Pat Leuschner of Staten Island hasn’t been able to go home for days. His basement was under water, including a fridge, washing machine, and water heater. “I’m afraid of the mold,” the Westerleigh resident told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday. “It’s getting hotter and it’s going to agitate.” READ MORE: President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Parts Of New York And New Jersey, Authorizing Federal Aid For Storm Victims Ida left all his drenched...
Newark, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Relief, Concern Arrive With Parents And Students On First Day Of In-Person Learning At Newark Schools Since March 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark Public Schools students and staff went back to class fully in person Tuesday for the first time in more than a year and a half, but some other districts in New Jersey have delayed reopening due to storm damage. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge saw lots of the usual back-to-school jitters, coupled with COVID-19 concerns. There are a lot of new protocols in schools, like screenings and temperature checks, but most parents said they are just thankful their kids are fully back in class. READ MORE: Newark Schools Detail Plan To Get Students Back On Track After Learning Gap Data...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Parts Of New York And New Jersey, Authorizing Federal Aid For Storm Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It has been five days since the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the Tri-State Area. Many are still cleaning up. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a declaration to pump out federal funds to the local level, which will help New Yorkers in dire need, CBS2’s John Dias reported. “We had to come out through this way, and the water was already like a flowing river,” said Woodside, Queens resident Litzy Gutierrez, 19, describing the flood. Gutierrez and her extended family had to swim through floodwater to get to higher ground during last Wednesday’s storm. Their basement apartment flooded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy