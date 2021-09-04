Severe Weather Statement issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SUMNER COUNTY At 811 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Conway Springs to near Caldwell, moving east-northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conway Springs, Caldwell, Argonia, South Haven, Mayfield, Milan, Hunnewell and Perth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH