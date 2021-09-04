Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Keith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Arthur and northwestern Keith Counties through 800 PM MDT At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lewellen, or 13 miles southeast of Oshkosh, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Arthur, Lemoyne, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Haythorn Lake, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, McKeag, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Jensen Lake, Belmar, Three Mile Lake and Velma. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 89 and 134. Highway 92 between mile markers 120 and 174. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH