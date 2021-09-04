Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 05:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-041000- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0065.000000T0000Z-210904T0951Z/ /BONN4.1.ER.210902T0852Z.210902T2315Z.210904T0351Z.NO/ 911 PM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr. * Until late tonight. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 6.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.0 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding occurs on Vail Road in Montville. The Road heading into Parsippany is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.3 feet on 03/22/2003. Target Area: Morris The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Rockaway River Boonton Below Resv 5.0 5.2 Fri 8 pm EDT 4.5 4.2 4.0