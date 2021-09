The Red Sox have gone through a whole lot of roster turnover the last week or so due to the COVID outbreak in their clubhouse. They have added players to the COVID list as recently as Sunday, though no new additions were made on Monday. That, however, doesn’t mean there was no roster news prior to the series opener against the Rays. Boston made another flurry of moves right before first pitch, most notably in signing former Red Sox prospect José Iglesias to a major-league deal. The details of the contract are not yet known.