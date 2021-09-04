CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Imagine Clearwater Kickoff (gallery)

By Kelly Kelly
Posted by 
Colorful Clearwater
Colorful Clearwater
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNzza_0bmFcxbA00

The late John Lennon didn’t have Coachman Park in mind when he wrote “Imagine,” but nonetheless it’s a fitting moniker for a project that most certainly strains the boundaries of imagination. We’re talking here of a $84 million redevelopment of the waterfront abutting downtown that’s fittingly known as Imagine Clearwater.

What can $84 million buy? A lot! The bulldozers have already started plowing for what will be 24 acres that includes a 4,000-seat covered Amphitheater, a spectacular gateway plaza and bluff connecting the park to downtown, a lake area with picnic shelters, a bay walk promenade, an ocean-themed play area with an interactive pop-jet water feature and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5raB_0bmFcxbA00

The city of Clearwater held an Imagine Clearwater kick-off ceremony on Friday, September 3, at the Clearwater Main Library overlooking Coachman Park, to celebrate the highly anticipated project.

Attendees included past and present Clearwater council members, city department heads and employees, community leaders, local dignitaries and members of Stantec, the design firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuC8G_0bmFcxbA00
Stantec design team

Members of the public and television news cameras were also present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4Aby_0bmFcxbA00

Karen Mayer, representing Congressman Gus Bilirakis, and Florida State Senator Ed Hooper also attended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB2DM_0bmFcxbA00
Karen Mayer of Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9D3P_0bmFcxbA00
Florida State Senator Ed Hooper

Florida District 13 Congressman Charlie Crist sent a video greeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uY9M_0bmFcxbA00

Mayor Frank Hibbard reminded everyone that former City Manager Bill Horne, who passed away unexpectedly three weeks ago, would have been proud to see Imagine Clearwater evolve from a foggy idea hatched many years ago to becoming a defined reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOyVH_0bmFcxbA00

As Mayor Hibbard put it, Imagine Clearwater will be something of great pride to generations of residents and visitors, and that it promises to continue Clearwater’s reputation as a premier destination offering diverse activities, with something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edTmd_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyDTA_0bmFcxbA00
Former Mayor George Cretekos and Current Mayor Frank Hibbard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdEhj_0bmFcxbA00
Memorial posters for former City Manager Bill Horne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnMVR_0bmFcxbA00
Florida State Senator Ed Hooper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uldNA_0bmFcxbA00
Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0kkn_0bmFcxbA00
Chuck Warrington, Executive Director of Clearwater Gas System
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHua9_0bmFcxbA00
Community leader Lina Teixeira of Lina Teixeira Wearable Art
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYUC9_0bmFcxbA00
Scott Sousa of Clear Sky on Cleveland and Mike Mastruserio of Pro Forma Downtown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnJ1w_0bmFcxbA00
Carolyn and George Cretekos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5bon_0bmFcxbA00
City Clerk Rosemarie Call
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTa6r_0bmFcxbA00
Former City Councilman Dr. Bob Cundiff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmIYf_0bmFcxbA00
Assistant City Manager Michael Delk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7OGf_0bmFcxbA00
Kristina Alspaw, Executive VP of Amplify Clearwater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025ReT_0bmFcxbA00
Heather Parsons, Sr. Public Information Coordinator
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oVjc_0bmFcxbA00
Karen Cunningham, Former President of the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition, and Howard Warshauer of the Clearwater Community Gardens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vc6xc_0bmFcxbA00
Dan Parri of The Parri Law Firm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8V0B_0bmFcxbA00
Keanan Kintzel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACMGr_0bmFcxbA00
Mayor Frank Hibbard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtKuL_0bmFcxbA00
Clearwater Councilmembers David Allbritton, Hoyt Hamilton and Kathleen Beckman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IXmR_0bmFcxbA00
Public Communications Director Joelle Castelli and Downtown CRA Director Amanda Thompson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7L0W_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojhuY_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoyPp_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHmoL_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FB1ou_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFZKU_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pt0uY_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvcbi_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPI9e_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejdgu_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5boB_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdPEi_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSpDQ_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBbuE_0bmFcxbA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfdMK_0bmFcxbA00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Colorful Clearwater

Colorful Clearwater

Clearwater, FL
222
Followers
96
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorful Clearwater highlights all areas of Clearwater for locals and tourists alike – the arts & culture, activities, attractions, events, family fun, food & drink, future city plans, hotels, parks, shopping, sports, and more. Great background stories showcase Clearwater's businesses and people.

 https://colorfulclearwater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Hooper
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Gus Bilirakis
Person
Bill Horne
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#City Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Listen to the City Manager Finalists’ Forum

A public forum was held on Tuesday, September 1, at Ruth Eckerd Hall to introduce Clearwater citizens to the final four city manager candidates. The candidates spoke in alphabetical order in a “fireside chat” on stage with Mayor Frank Hibbard. After the session, the four were on hand to personally meet with forum attendees.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Get the Scoop on The Big Cleanup Clearwater

Join in on a citywide effort to pick up litter all across Clearwater on Saturday, October 16!. For just a few hours, you can make a difference. Anyone can volunteer and community groups are welcome. Businesses and organizations will plan their own clean ups during the week from October 11 – 16.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Rev on Down to OCC Road House

American Chopper is an American reality television series that originally aired on the Discovery Channel in 2003 and continued on in one form or another until last year. The series centers on Paul Teutul Sr. and his son Paul Teutul Jr, and is set at his family’s New York motorcycle shop Orange County Choppers. The show can still be streamed on Discovery+.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Shop ‘Til You Drop at The Market Marie

It’s back! Clearwater’s new outdoor market – called The Market Marie – appears this time on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and it will be the biggest yet with an astounding 100 vendors!. Catering to local small business owners, the market – located on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy