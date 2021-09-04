CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Burreaux the giraffe's baby sister born at Baton Rouge Zoo

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgLIy_0bmFc3h500

Last year, there was Burreaux . This year, there's a new baby sister!

The Baton Rouge Zoo has announced the birth of Burreaux's little sister, born on August 31.

In a post on Facebook, the zoo said Hurricane Ida "blew in something positive to Baton Rouge."

The calf was born to 8-year-old second-time mother Rosie and 15-year-old father Rowan. At this point, the calf appears to be progressing as expected, the zoo says.

This is the 21st giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Officials say the number of giraffes in the wild has decreased by 40% in the last 30 years, something many conservationists refer to as "the silent extinction."

"This special calf will play a role in helping bring about awareness and support for helping to save giraffe's just like her in the wild. Join us in welcoming her to our great big world!" the zoo said.

The public will have the chance to be a part of selecting the calf's name - for updates on that, click here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#The Zoo#The Baton Rouge Zoo#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Broussard, LAPosted by
KATC News

Broussard Police Chief completes 1st Annual Responders Race

The first annual Responders Race was held on Saturday at the St. Julien Park in Broussard. Their motto: "They run to our sides every day. Let's take a day to run by theirs." This fund-raising event was created to help raise funds for first responders and for T.R.A.I.L., an organization dedicated to building, maintaining, and updating Louisiana parks, paths and trails for cycling, running, hiking, and paddling.
Breaux Bridge, LAPosted by
KATC News

Breaux Bridge commemorated 9/11 with a patriotic race

Downtown Breaux Bridge held a 5k run on Saturday while boosting patriotism through the town's streets. On the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, a race that included the Most Patriotic award for the best costume(s) showing patriotism, had also honored the first responders with their own 5k category and awards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy