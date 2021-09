SALPULPA, Okla. — A veteran was able to meet the Sapulpa woman who wrote letters to him 30 years ago, while he was overseas in Iraq. Veteran Mike Mayfield told FOX23 that kind notes from First Graders were one of the things that kept him going while he served. He says, “Stuff I got in the mail in a ziplock bag, I’d carry it through the whole war, just to keep the important stuff close to me.”