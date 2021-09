Well, yesterday could not have gone much worse. The Yankees continued their recent malaise with a 5-1 loss the Blue Jays. Although they still hold the first Wild Card spot thanks to every other close team losing, their lead over Toronto fell to just 2.5 games. Oh, and ace Gerrit Cole left the game early with hamstring tightness, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll make his next start. All of that is not great.