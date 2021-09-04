Nice weekend weather

The nice weather across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will continue into early next week, but we'll also turn the heat up a little more as well. Expect a nice evening tonight as lows drop into the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. We'll push to near 90 in the afternoon tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to go around during the day. It will also be slightly more humid so expect feels like temperatures in the lower to even the mid 90s at times. Either way, it is not look like a bad day to head to the first Titans game of the season!