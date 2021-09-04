CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readiness to provide child health services in rural Uttar Pradesh, India: mapping, monitoring and ongoing supportive supervision

By Lorine Pelly
BioMed Central
 8 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 914 (2021) Cite this article. In 2018, 875 000 under-five children died in India with children from poor families and rural communities disproportionately affected. Community health centres are positioned to improve access to quality child health services but capacity is often low and the systems for improvements are weak.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

