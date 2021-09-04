CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
890 E Trails End Dr

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNW lakeside living tucked in the woods! Enjoy the serene views of Trails End Lake from your deck or use the public boat ramp to play. This 3037sf home provides 3 beds & 2.25 baths plus 125sf of covered deck. The open concept kitchen & living area is graced with beautiful, yet rustic knotty pine cabinetry & large double pane windows that let in the light. Upstairs is a master suite with renovated bath & large, walk-in tile shower. The 2 add'l bedrooms are close by & the main bath has a clawfoot tub. The daylight walk-out basement is complete with built-in bar. Outside features a large 3-car garage with shop & extra parking. Voluntary $50/yr. HOA membership offers access to a private Hood Canal beach, park & playground. Seller Pre-inspected.

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

2619 185th Ave E

Lake Tapps waterfront home with 75' low bank frontage! Fantastic private dock with 2 covered boat lifts plus 2 jet ski floating docks. Spacious multi-level deck, large lawn, Mt Rainier view, fire pit & hot tub make for amazing entertaining options. The house is incredible too - vaulted ceilings, walls of windows with lake views, skylights, 2 fireplaces, gorgeous wood floors. Generous kitchen has double oven, 2 pantries, lots of storage. Master suite has several closets, amazing bathroom with steam shower & heated granite floor. Work from home in your office with a great view. Bonus loft with balcony overlooks family & living rooms. This home lives like a rambler & has covered RV parking, tile roof, A/C, access to private Driftwood Park!
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

26 High Cliff Ln

Looking for a storybook home surrounded by 3 decks in a fairytale like setting? Look no more!. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 3 levels so everyone gets their privacy. This home was renovated in. 2013 and has designer touches throughout. The basement has been fully finished. & houses...
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

1515 Dock St #905

Gorgeous Penthouse at the Esplanade leaves nothing to be desired; beautiful views throughout & outdoor dining/deck area to enjoy the city lights. 1423 impeccably updated sq ft, 2 beds/2 baths. Beautiful kitchen overlooks dining area, living area, & city view. Master has walk-in closet, secondary closet, double sink vanity, & large shower. Guest bathroom has full-sized laundry area. Additional den makes for a great bonus room or home office. 2 parking spaces in secure garage, storage unit, gym, community media room & living areas w/ pool table. When buying into the Esplanade, you're buying into a lifestyle: easy access to highways, Ruston Way, walk to downtown restaurants & museums. Epicenter for ease of living, or a wonderful Pied- -Terre.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

10408 Dekoven Dr SW

Behind the gates of this .65 acre private oasis, you will enjoy wonderful views & access to Ponce De Leon Creek. This park-like setting will take your breath away. The custom 4880 sq ft home was designed with one level living in mind. The main floor consists of the living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, powder room, private office & an amazing master suite. Upstairs you'll find a second master suite or bonus room w/ bathroom & walk-in closet, as well as two more guest rooms and bathroom. The excitement continues downstairs to a media room, another guest room, oversized bathroom w/ dog washing station, plenty of storage space & cozy living room w/ French doors to a view of the sprawling backyard and creek.
Sturgis, SDKEVN

trolley on the trail

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Different Grades of Cinnamon. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. A collection of Swedish cars found their home in Sturgis. Updated: Sep. 5, 2021...
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

241 Cameron Dr

Warm & inviting Cape Cod home is the heart of the neighborhood.The serenity of the Pacific Northwest is calling you. Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room, relax in the oversized bonus room upstairs, or enjoy the quietness of your fully fenced in back yard with firepit & raised garden bed. 2 lrg bdrms & full bath on main, huge master up,full bathroom & bonus room-enjoy as an exercise rm,studio,media rm extra bdrm?? Updated Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, tile flooring-new carpet throughout-freshly painted, new windows, mini split ductless system on both floors,new tile in bath on main,new hot water heater, new windows, wood blinds.No HOA fees!Miles of nearby trails, public beaches, golf, fishing, arts,music & more!
Real Estatetallahasseemagazine.com

Stunning Pool Home Overlooks Lake Pisgah in Centerville Conservation Community

Relax on the rocking chair front porch with horse paddock views, or enjoy a backyard that features two porches, summer kitchen, wood burning fireplace and concrete-paved pool deck. Inside, the fantastic open floor plan boasts beautiful appointments throughout, including 10-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood flooring, tall doors, plantation shutters and detailed millwork.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

16356 Mount Tabor Road

Country living! You'll love this one owner, well cared for split level home w/ 3 fully finished levels, 3 bedrooms, and 1-1/2 baths. The kitchen features a custom island w/ plenty of seating and views into the adjoining dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the bright & airy sun room w/ lots of windows, nice views and access to the rear yard. Enjoy the upcoming fall & winter days sitting by the crackling fire in the cozy rec room on the lower level. Tired of your laundry spilling out into the hallway? Problem solved w/ the large laundry room containing a sink and plenty of room to fold your clothes. The 2 car garage has a built-in workbench and separate rear entrance. Home is hooked to public water but the exterior faucets continue to use well water which is perfect for watering your garden, flowers & lawn. Only 5 minutes to I-70. Come take a look and you'll be SOLD!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7020 Forest View Drive

Welcome home to this very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath rambler in Beverly Forest. This freshly painted home has No HOA and a great lot, perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors flow from room to room with lots of light shining from the large picture window and throughout the entire home leading to dining area and french doors walk-out to a deck and patio. There are 2 gas fireplaces, one upper and one lower. The kitchen has ceramic tile countertops , a double ceramic sink, breakfast bar, gas cooking, and a solar tube light. The deck has a hot tub , screened-in bonus room that leads to a private firepit area. The lower level has an additional bedroom, 1.5 baths, large rec area w/fireplace, laundry area, and additional kitchen with lots of storage, and a potential 5th bedroom. A MUST SEE!! there is an unfinished area where the seller had plans to complete a 1 bedroom , 1 full bath "apartment/in-law suite" that is partially done, being sold 'as-is". Use your imagination. We have all of the previous plans, permits that were pulled, and list of materials that convey, (drywall, sub-flooring, flooring, etc.). Lastly, but definitely not least, there is ample parking on a concrete pad with a newly constructed, detached, steel-framed 2-car garage, perfect for large vehicles (ie. RV, boat,) This corner lot has over 1/2 acre of land with space for expansion.Excellent location! Close to I-95, 495, FFX County Parkway, Metro, commuter lot, shopping, and Springfield mall.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Willis Street , Homesite 37

BRAND NEW END-UNIT MODEL HOME FOR SALE! Stunning 2-Car Garage, 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Townhome. This Shiflett II floor plan offers hardwood stairs and upgraded LVP flooring throughout the lower and main levels plus hallway and laundry room on the upper. The Chef+GGs Kitchen has an oversized 12+GG island and an array of upgrades including soft-closing white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, an apron sink, wall microwave/oven combo, cooktop with griddle, and ducted range hood. The decadent Owner+GGs Suite features a tray ceiling and a designer+GGs shower. All bathrooms are upgraded to include soft-closing cabinets, quartz, or granite countertops, and 12x24 bathroom tiling. Large Cantilevered Deck included. Highlander Park offers luxury townhomes in the Historic District of Downtown Fredericksburg, walkable to exceptional dining and shopping, and the VRE. This model home leaseback opportunity won+GGt last long, call today to learn more! *Photos are for illustrative purposes and may differ from actual home.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7320 Spout Hill Road

A home with character and charm! This truly delightful stone cape cod is nestled on a lovely, private lot backing to church property. The main level features hardwood floors, an inviting living room highlighted by a wood burning fireplace with a wood stove, a big family kitchen with plenty of counterpace open to the dining area, a primary bedroom with en-suite bath, second bedroom and a study adjacent to another full bath. Hardwood floors continue throughout the upper level where you will find two additional bedrooms and a third full bath. The lower level has a large recreation room, plenty of storage and is newly carpeted. Enjoy the screened in porch and expansive deck overlooking this peaceful setting and fenced back yard. The detached garage and large parking pad add additional convenience. Updates include new roof 2018, new oil tank 2020, new water heater 2019, garage roof renovation 2020, new sump pump 2016, radon remediation system installed, new dishwasher 2021, replacement windows . Retaining wall replaced with addition of tiered garden landscaping 2013. Fencing repaired/replaced 2020. Regular tree service and trimming and regular HVAC service since 2014.Walking distance to downtown Sykesville and close vicinity to Piney Run Reservoir, Patapsco State Park, Sykesville Linear Trail and Liberty Reservoir. Ideally located between Baltimore/ Washington/ Columbia and Frederick. Be sure to give this a look. This home has it all!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Oak Terrace Dr

Very spacious ranch home on a full finished basement. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home provides master bedroom and two bedrooms on main level, and two bedrooms and full bathroom in the basement. Also basement has a wide open space for family room, rec room area, etc. and propane fireplace for extra warmth. You walk into living room with vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace. The kitchen is fairly large with ample counter space. The home has brand new carpet in living room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and the full basement. Large unfinished area in basement provides laundry area and storage. Basement has walk out to back yard and outdoor shed. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and new ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room. Also, deck and patio off the back of home, to enjoy the private wooded view.,Fireplace in Living Room.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11923 St Paul Road

Welcome Home! This beautiful split level on 1.51 acres in Clear Spring is move-in ready and so well maintained. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-ground pool with new pump and filter, over-sized 2 car garage, custom built 23x23 shed, covered front and back porches and rec room in lower level. Many recent updates include new HVAC, remodeled primary bath, new chimney, french drain and pump in lower level, new flooring in main level and primary bedroom, new carpet in hallway and bedrooms, new counter tops and backsplash in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new dishwasher, sink and faucet, new lighting and fresh paint in entire house, new fence and driveway recently sealed! Lovely property and great location near I-70 for commuters. Schedule today to see this awesome home!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8203 Stevenson Road

Welcome Home! 5 bedroom/3.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan on main level. Updated kitchen countertops, cabinets, and appliances, and island with bar stool seating. Hardwood floors throughout. Down the first floor hall you'll find the primary suite with remodeled full bathroom, double sink vanity, and luxury stand-up shower. Three additional bedrooms as well, with full hallway bath with large soaking tub, and additional powder room. Lower level boasts spacious rec room area, office space, gaming room, a fifth bedroom and newly renovated full bathroom. The exterior of the home has entertainment galore! Outdoor deck area with swimming pool for water fun and catching some sun. Elevated stone patio with covered outdoor kitchen so you can grill, cook, and serve cocktails. Paver patio/sitting area just outside the rear walkout entrance. Pristinely manicured grounds. Backyard privacy fence for additional comfort and security.
Conroe, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

2224 Salt Grass Trail

Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 3302 Sq. Ft. The Colton Plan by Gracepoint Homes. This gorgeous 4 Bedroom 4 and 1/2 bath home has a a beautiful foyer upon entry with a private study and half bath. Next you will find a formal dining room, kitchen with butler pantry, Boshe appliances, granite countertops and large island with farmhouse sink that is open to a large breakfast and family oom. The private master suite has trayed ceilings and spa-like master bath. Upstairs you will find a large gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Decorated with a neutral pallet, white cabinets and granite countertops throughout. This home has 11 foot ceilings on first floor, 10 foot ceilings on the second floor and comes with washer, dryer, refridgerator and blinds.
TennisDaytona Beach News-Journal

Bright and open home is in Trails West

This beautiful, two-bedroom, two-bath home, with a bonus room, sits on a cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after community of Trails West. Bright and open, with high ceilings and a spacious split-floor plan, it boasts a large living room, with a gorgeous stone fireplace and a built-in bar area for entertaining. Sliding doors in both the kitchen and living area open to the screened patio, with a private in-ground spa. Another set of double doors, off the kitchen, leads into a nice-sized den/bonus room, with an attached atrium that provides tons of natural sunlight, that can be used as a third bedroom. The owner’s suite is a private oasis and includes a huge bathroom, with a jetted tub and separate walk-in shower. The Trails West offers its residents a community pool, club house, playground and tennis courts.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

1033 W North Shore Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21187468)

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in a great location in Big Bear City. Close to lake, shopping and slopes. Amazing vaulted ceilings in the open and inviting living room and kitchen. There is a gorgeous river rock fireplace in the living room. Wood floors and and upgraded large tile throughout the home. Beautiful wooden beam ceilings. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Dual pane windows with views of the slopes straight ahead.Unique extra room with jacuzzi. Lots of parking in front with a wonderful circular driveway for easy access in and out as well as additional parking in the garage and back of home. Gated backyard as well. This home is perfectly priced for a quick sale.
Alameda, CAMercury News

East End lagoon home

This delightful pre-WWII house was built in 1938 and has an amazing backyard with a deck on the lagoon to launch your stand-up paddleboard or kayak. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts many upgrades, including an updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a light blue glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances with a gas range oven.
Steamboat Springs, COsteamboatmagazine.com

Mountain View Estates

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – Spacious home in Mountain View Estates with plenty of room for family and friends. This flexible floor plan boasts up to 6 bedrooms if needed or options for office, studio suite or recreation room. Enter into the Great Room with its dry stacked stone fireplace, soaring...

