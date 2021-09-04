890 E Trails End Dr

Welcome home to this very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath rambler in Beverly Forest. This freshly painted home has No HOA and a great lot, perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors flow from room to room with lots of light shining from the large picture window and throughout the entire home leading to dining area and french doors walk-out to a deck and patio. There are 2 gas fireplaces, one upper and one lower. The kitchen has ceramic tile countertops , a double ceramic sink, breakfast bar, gas cooking, and a solar tube light. The deck has a hot tub , screened-in bonus room that leads to a private firepit area. The lower level has an additional bedroom, 1.5 baths, large rec area w/fireplace, laundry area, and additional kitchen with lots of storage, and a potential 5th bedroom. A MUST SEE!! there is an unfinished area where the seller had plans to complete a 1 bedroom , 1 full bath "apartment/in-law suite" that is partially done, being sold 'as-is". Use your imagination. We have all of the previous plans, permits that were pulled, and list of materials that convey, (drywall, sub-flooring, flooring, etc.). Lastly, but definitely not least, there is ample parking on a concrete pad with a newly constructed, detached, steel-framed 2-car garage, perfect for large vehicles (ie. RV, boat,) This corner lot has over 1/2 acre of land with space for expansion.Excellent location! Close to I-95, 495, FFX County Parkway, Metro, commuter lot, shopping, and Springfield mall.