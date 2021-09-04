890 E Trails End Dr
NW lakeside living tucked in the woods! Enjoy the serene views of Trails End Lake from your deck or use the public boat ramp to play. This 3037sf home provides 3 beds & 2.25 baths plus 125sf of covered deck. The open concept kitchen & living area is graced with beautiful, yet rustic knotty pine cabinetry & large double pane windows that let in the light. Upstairs is a master suite with renovated bath & large, walk-in tile shower. The 2 add'l bedrooms are close by & the main bath has a clawfoot tub. The daylight walk-out basement is complete with built-in bar. Outside features a large 3-car garage with shop & extra parking. Voluntary $50/yr. HOA membership offers access to a private Hood Canal beach, park & playground. Seller Pre-inspected.www.washingtonwaterfronts.com
