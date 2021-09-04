RADNOR – The Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum announced this week that on Oct. 15, the U.S. Coast Guard will commission its 45th Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutter, to be named in honor of Delaware County Steward’s Mate 1st Class Emlen Lewis Tunnell, a Radnor High School 1942 graduate.
“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time a military ship will carry the name of a professional athlete,” said Jim Vankoski, curator and founder of The Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum. “One of the primary missions of the museum is to celebrate accomplishments that connect generations of local fans, as we share our Delaware County history with the global community in the world of sports.”www.delcotimes.com
