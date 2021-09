ST. LOUIS – Two 17-year-old men were in a parked car early Saturday morning when two men approached them with guns demanding the vehicle. The incident happened Saturday around 1:26 a.m. in the 4700 block of Siegel Avenue in St. Louis. The victims told police that after they exited the vehicle, the suspects took their cellphones and a pair of tennis shoes before taking off in the 2014 Chevrolet.