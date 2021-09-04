Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 11.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.4 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21.