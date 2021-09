Albies was helped off the field during Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his left knee, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies was on the ground in significant pain after fouling the pitch off himself before being carried off the field during the fifth inning. It's potentially a major loss for Atlanta, which has already lost Ronald Acuna for the season with a torn ACL. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, though based on his initial reaction Albies is unlikely to be in the lineup Wednesday, even if it's not a serious issue.