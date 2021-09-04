CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown Fair veteran Carrie Underwood hits grandstand for makeup headlining show (PHOTOS)

Carrie Underwood took the stage Friday night at the Great Allentown Fair -- 364 days after she was initially supposed to. But it was worth the wait. Underwood, a seven-time Grammy winner, was announced as a 2020 Allentown Fair grandstand performer, but the coronavirus pandemic nixed any possibility of a fair last year. Fortunately, Underwood was able to make it work this year and, nearly one full year after the original date, brought the house down on Friday night.

