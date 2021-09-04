Maine Sheriff Deputy And His K-9 Go Viral On TikTok

No. 1 - The past few weeks have been marked by tragedy for law enforcement across South Florida with officers gone too soon, taken by COVID-19. The latest memorial was held for Miami Beach Police Officer Edward Perez, who died from the virus on Aug. 19. Days before that, two officers died on the same day from the virus. Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Jennifer Sepot and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles both died on Aug. 14. Since last year, the Broward County Sheriff's Office has had eight employee deaths due to COVID, including sworn deputies and civilian employees. Now more than ever, law enforcement leaders are pushing for officers to get vaccinated. By October, all BSO employees will have to be fully vaccinated. In a previous interview, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo weighed in. Click here for that story from NBC 6 reporter Kim Wynne.
Comments / 0