Maine Sheriff Deputy And His K-9 Go Viral On TikTok

An owl that was injured when it was hit by a vehicle in Watervliet Township is recovering after it was rescued by a sheriff’s deputy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was called to the scene of the collision in the 5,000 block of M-140 shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. A woman whose vehicle hit the owl was concerned for its welfare. Her vehicle had no damage. Deputy Jerad Phillips contacted DNR Conservation Officer Zach Bauer to see if a wildlife animal rescue or rehabilitation center would take the owl. The two began making phone calls to see if anyone could provide care for the owl. After some calls, Phillips was able to make arrangements with a licensed wild animal rehabilitation center specializing in hawks and owls located in the Kalamazoo area. He cared for the animal until it was turned over to a wildlife rescue specialist Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says Phillips “went above and beyond the ordinary call of duty to assist this wounded creature.”