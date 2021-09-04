Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC035-041315- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0049.000000T0000Z-210904T1545Z/ /BKWN4.2.ER.210902T0213Z.210902T1515Z.210904T0945Z.NR/ 907 PM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Millstone River At Blackwells Mills. * Until Saturday morning. * At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The earlier crest approached the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 18.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 3.4 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The Griggstown Causeway is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Several more causeways are closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flood stage reached with flooding now along River Road in Blackwells Mills and S. River Street in Millstone. Base of Route 533 bridge floods. River Road between Yorktown and Amsterdam is subject to closure. Canal Road near Suydam Road floods. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The D&R Canal is flooded by the Millstone River. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.8 feet on 06/10/1989. Target Area: Somerset Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in New Jersey Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. For the Millstone River...including Blackwells Mills...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Millstone River Blackwells Mill 9.0 10.7 Fri 8 pm EDT 5.9 4.2 3.4