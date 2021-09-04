CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast review: Kenneth Branagh's drama is soft-focus coming-of-age nostalgia

By Leah Greenblatt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a tricky proposition to try to show war and conflict through a child's point of view — and trickier still, maybe, when the story is as personal as Kenneth's Branagh's Belfast, a dewy-eyed dramedy drawn from his experience as a little boy living through the earliest days of the violent ethno-nationalist divide that would leave his homeland bloody and battered for decades to come. The result feels like a film filtered less through real life than the rosy lens of sentiment and memory: a soft-focus Irish fairy tale bathed in love and blarney and a whole lot of warbling Van Morrison.

