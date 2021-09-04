Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. Amite River At Maurepas affecting Livingston Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Maurepas. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CDT Friday was 4.6 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Low-lying roads near Lake Maurepas will begin to flood. Louisiana Trace will have standing water in some places. Several roads between Killian and Maurepas will be impacted.