Special Weather Statement issued for Fall River, Southern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-03 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fall River; Southern Foot Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fall River County through 800 PM MDT At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Provo, or 18 miles southwest of Edgemont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Provo and Edgemont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
