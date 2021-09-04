Sarah Beth responds to Azah's comment about having a 'mission' in the Big Brother house
The forensic scientist from Florida was the latest target of the Cookout on the CBS reality series. America didn't seem to want to help out Sarah Beth Steagall (no BB bucks for you, hon!). And in the end, her fellow houseguests on Big Brother didn't feel like it, either. The 27-year-old self-described "sweet and quirky" forensic scientist from Florida became the third member of the Big Brother jury. Here, we asked Sarah Beth about her goodbye video, and who she thinks is the real king of the house now.ew.com
Comments / 3