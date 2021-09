Scott Disick is primarily known for being an extended member of the Kardashian family, even though he and Kourtney Kardashian never officially tied the knot. However, they do share three children between them (Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and 6-year-old Reign). Scott is also so close to the rest of the family that even Kris Jenner has mentioned just how important he is to everyone.