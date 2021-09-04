Flash Flood Warning issued for Laramie by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-03 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laramie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY At 705 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain approaching the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen from earlier storms. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Several reports of localized flash flooding in the warned area. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
