Laramie County, WY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laramie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY At 705 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain approaching the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen from earlier storms. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Several reports of localized flash flooding in the warned area. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Wayne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY At 243 PM MDT, Radar estimated rainfall from earlier thunderstorms ranged from .40-.60 inches in 30 minutes over portions of Capitol Reef National Park between Grand Wash and the Capitol Gorge area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BEAR BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CARBON COUNTY At 217 PM MDT, UDOT has reported a debris flow off of the Bear burn scar out of Crandall Canyon that is currently impacting US 6 near Castle Gate. The highway has been closed in both directions in this area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bear burn scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bear burn scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Helper and Castle Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bay County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Panama City. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Tyndall Air Force Base and Dirego Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 21:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 944 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park. This warning includes Sheets Gulch, Sandy Creek and Red Canyon in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 20:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND WESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. This warning includes Spring Canyon, Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. This also includes the Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Blaine County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Logan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN CUSTER...WESTERN BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Halsey, or 11 miles east of Thedford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunning, Halsey, Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River and Linscott. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 219 and 250. Highway 83 between mile markers 126 and 143. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR AREAS ALONG US ROUTE 89 SOUTH OF GRAY MOUNTAIN IN COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Deuel County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel, Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deuel; Keith; Perkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Perkins, southwestern Keith and southeastern Deuel Counties through 830 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barton, or near Julesburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Big Springs, Brule, Barton, Wild Horse Spring, Goldeneye State Wildlife Management Area and Megeath. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 72 and 93. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 94 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Natrona County through 215 PM MDT At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homa Hills, or 9 miles north of Casper, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Antelope Hills around 155 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 190 and 204. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Emery...western Carbon and southeastern Utah Counties through 145 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Price, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Hiawatha, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Wattis. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 220 and 244. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT/MIDNIGHT MDT/ FOR CENTRAL CHERRY COUNTY At 1228 AM CDT/1128 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merritt Reservoir, or 23 miles southwest of Valentine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Merritt Reservoir, Highway 97 crossing the North Loup River, Steer Creek Campground, Anderson Bridge State Wildlife Management Area, Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Highway 97 crossing Big Creek, Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 83 crossing Goose Creek and Marsh Flat. This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 86 and 135. Highway 83 between mile markers 174 and 192. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING Visibility has improved and fog should completely dissipate by noon MDT /11 AM PDT/.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 23:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY At 747 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sidney to 5 miles east of Fleming, or along a line extending from 29 miles west of Chappell to 23 miles west of Holyoke, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Logan County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

