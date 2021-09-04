CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida To Fine Business $5,000 If They Ask Guests For Proof Of Vaccine: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been certain states in the U.S. that have given the country pause during this COVID-19 pandemic. Despite regulations and mandates, states like Florida and Texas have been vehemently defiant as their representatives take their grievances to Capitol Hill. While Texas has been at the center of controversy recently due to now having the strictest abortion laws in the Western world, Florida has also captured attention after it announced its new policies.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Covid#The Orlando Sentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Berkeley, CAKRON4

Berkeley businesses required to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Health Department is giving businesses a one-week grace period before enforcing it’s new health order requiring most indoor businesses to require customers provide proof of full-vaccination against COVID-19. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to start before the deadline on the 10th,” Misha Madison said. Madision...
Tampa, FLwuwf.org

Carnival To Restart Tampa Cruises, Will Ask For Proof Of Vaccination

Carnival Pride’s new service from Tampa's cruise ship terminal is scheduled to start on Nov. 14. The company has announced that guests booked on their November and December cruises will need to present proof at check-in that they are both vaccinated and have passed a COVID-19 test. They are making exceptions for children under 12 and others who cannot be vaccinated.
Public HealthWashington Times

Biden and vaccine shaming

What started as “15 days to flatten the curve” has taken a nasty turn. Government officials and high-ranking Democrat elites are now calling to “make life difficult” for anyone who has not voluntarily gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. Where and how did things become so adversarial?. In the early days of...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing an end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become evident that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)full approval for use in anyone at least 16 years old, giving existing mandates firmer legal standing and opening the door for additional mandates.
U.S. Politicstravelersunited.org

Dear Mr. President: We need official, digital vaccine passports today!

The U.S. needs a free, official, national digital COVID vaccine passports. The CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate is flimsy, perishable, and easily forged. States and cities are issuing their own vaccine passports, each with shortcomings. In the United States, almost 171 million Americans have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, about 52...
Public HealthBBC

'New York vaccine mandate could destroy my restaurant'

The pandemic has been tough on Massimo Felici, who owns three restaurants in the Staten Island borough of New York City. "For 15-16 months business was not happening at all," he tells the BBC. "In one I had to get rid of 80% of my staff. We barely survived. I thought I was definitely going to lose my restaurants."
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Texas StatePosted by
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Signed a New Texas Law that Targets Social Media

Governor Abbott signs another lawPhoto by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill that prevents social media companies from banning posts based on political reasons. The bill requires social media companies with more than 50 million followers to disclose their content moderation policy and appeals process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy