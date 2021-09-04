Payton Thorne to start at QB for Michigan State in season opener at Northwestern
EAST LANSING – It took until almost the last minute to find out, but we finally know who Michigan State’s starting quarterback is. Second-year coach Mel Tucker is going with redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne in the season opener on Friday (9 p.m., ESPN) at Northwestern. Thorne beat out Temple graduate transfer Anthony Russo for the job in a competition that’s had two clear frontrunners since the offseason.www.mlive.com
Comments / 0