With grocery stores closed and freezers fast defrosting, the state and food banks are scrambling to get food to hurricane victims. People on food stamps will be able to use their benefits to buy prepared meals. And food banks are organizing quantities of food stuffs, water, and ice to distribute in parishes most impacted by Hurricane Ida. All this activity will cover the gap while parish, state and federal authorities dot the i’s and cross t’s on approval of expanding food stamps to those whose incomes are too high to qualify for the program but who suffered from the storm.