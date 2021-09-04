Fall game watch spots

It’s that time of year! The Boston area is brimming with color, and we’ve got the best places for leaf peeping this fall. Every fall, eager leaf peepers descend upon New England, as the region lights up with the rich colors of nature. The swathes of orange, yellow and red can be breathtaking, even if you’ve lived here your whole life, so everyone should get out and enjoy the vibrancy of autumn as much as they can, before the city turns to gray for the winter. You’ll definitely want to book a weekend getaway from Boston to see the leaves in other areas of New England or, if you’re visiting, to try a stay in a cozy Airbnb cabin near Boston. And don’t forget to pair your foliage adventures with the best hot chocolate in Boston to really get in the autumnal mood.